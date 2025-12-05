Jordan, Arab And Islamic Countries Voice Deep Concern Over Reported Israeli Plan For One-Way Rafah Crossing

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 5 (Petra)-- Foreign ministers of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar, and the Arab Republic of Egypt expressed deep concern over statements attributed to the Israeli side regarding plans to open the Rafah crossing in only one direction, with the aim of transferring residents of the Gaza Strip into the Arab Republic of Egypt.In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, the ministers stressed their absolute rejection of any attempts to forcibly displace the Palestinian people from their land. They underscored the need for full adherence to U.S. President Donald Trump's plan, including provisions requiring the Rafah crossing to remain open in both directions, ensuring freedom of movement for Gaza's population, and prohibiting any forced departure from the Strip.The ministers emphasized that conditions must instead be created to enable Palestinians to remain on their land and contribute to building their homeland, within an integrated vision to restore stability and improve humanitarian conditions.The ministers reiterated their appreciation for President Trump's commitment to advancing peace in the region, and affirmed the importance of moving forward with the full implementation of his plan without delay, in a manner that promotes security, peace, and lasting regional stability.They further stressed the need for a full and sustained ceasefire, an end to civilian suffering, and the unhindered entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.The statement also highlighted the urgency of launching early recovery and reconstruction efforts, and creating conditions that would allow the Palestinian Authority to resume its responsibilities in Gaza, laying the groundwork for a new phase of stability and security.The ministers affirmed their countries' readiness to continue working and coordinating with the United States and all relevant regional and international parties to ensure full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and all related resolutions.They underscored the importance of creating the conditions necessary for achieving a just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace in line with international legitimacy and the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines, including the occupied territories in Gaza and the West Bank, with East Jerusalem as its capital.