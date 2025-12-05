Philip Alberstat Releases“Old Dads,” A Candid Guide To Parenting Later In Life

MENAFN - GetNews)



Old Dads: Fatherhood After 40 by Philip Alberstat blends humor, honesty, and real-world insight into a guide for men embracing the adventure of parenthood later in life, offering encouragement, perspective, and a refreshing dose of laughter.

Los Angeles, CA - With the average age of first-time fathers in the United States rising to 32 and the number of babies born to fathers over 40 more than tripling since the 1970s, older dads have become one of the fastest-growing parenting demographics in the country. A new book, Old Dads: Fatherhood After 40, offers a timely, humorous, and insightful look at the realities of raising young children with more life experience - and a very different playbook.

Old Dads: Fatherhood After 40 blends observational humor, lived experience, and cultural insight to highlight the advantages and challenges of later-in-life parenting. Rather than treating older dads as an exception, the book positions them as an emerging and influential group bringing emotional maturity, financial security, and a more intentional approach to the parenting journey.

“Becoming a father later in life allows you to show up with clarity, perspective, and a sense of what truly matters,” said author Philip Alberstat.“Once you've lived a little, you parent differently - not with more energy, but with more purpose. That's what this book is about.”

The book explores how shifting career timelines, longer life expectancy, and evolving family norms have made later fatherhood more common - and, for many men, more fulfilling. Alberstat draws from his experience as a father of five, including twins born when he was 50, offering grounded insight for men balancing young children with established careers and full lives.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Old Dads: Fatherhood After 40 examines the rise of later-in-life fatherhood and celebrates the perspective, patience, and emotional depth older dads bring to parenting. Through humor and storytelling, the book provides reassurance and community for men discovering that fatherhood at 40, 50, and beyond is not only possible - but profoundly rewarding.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Philip Alberstat is an Emmy Award–winning producer, investment banker, and media executive whose career spans entertainment, finance, and strategic advisory leadership. A father of five, he brings firsthand experience to his exploration of modern fatherhood.

BOOK DETAILS

Old Dads: Fatherhood After 40 By Philip Alberstat

Published by Might Bow Publishing

Available on Amazon, Kindle, eBook platforms, and all major booksellers