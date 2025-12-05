Geoff Taylor's Novel Witch Hunt Sparks Vibrant Discussion Across Online Book Clubs

Geoff Taylor, former deputy editor of the Waikato Times and author of the investigative bestseller Goodnight Malaysian 370 is seeing an unexpected surge of attention for his new novel Witch Hunt, as literary book clubs across social media platforms embrace the story and ignite spirited debate.

Since early readers began sharing excerpts and reactions online, Witch Hunt has quickly become a talking point in Facebook reading groups, Instagram book circles, TikTok“BookTok” communities, and emerging Discord book clubs. Readers are praising the novel for its emotional undertones and its timely portrayal of ideological extremism.

Described by Taylor as“part love story, part political warning,” Witch Hunt follows journalist George Trainor and nurse Laura Webster as they try to rebuild their lives after failed marriages only to be thrust into the chaos of a nation sliding into ideological authoritarianism. As public opinion shifts and dissent becomes dangerous, their careers, families, and freedoms are suddenly at risk.

Many readers in online book clubs say the novel feels“eerily current,” with discussions focusing on the parallels between Taylor's fictional New Salem and contemporary social and political tensions. Others have highlighted the book's emotional core, praising the relationship between George and Laura as“a much-needed human anchor in a turbulent world.”

Taylor says he's been struck by the response from social media readers:

“I never expected the book-club community to pick it up so quickly. Seeing people debate the themes and relate them to their own experiences has been incredible. It tells me these conversations matter.”

As posts, reviews, and reading challenges continue to circulate online, Witch Hunt is gaining momentum not only as a gripping political novel but also as a catalyst for wide-ranging discussion about ideology, free expression, and social pressure.

Witch Hunt is now on Amazon.

About Geoff Taylor

Geoff Taylor spent more than two decades in journalism, covering politics and major national events before leaving the newsroom in 2014. He has remained active in public life, serving as both a city councilor and deputy mayor of Hamilton.

