Author's Tranquility Press presents Ruth Leedy Carr's astonishing decoding of secret warnings left by Asimov and Sagan

MARIETTA, GA - What if the greatest scientific secret of our time was never in a research paper, but hidden inside science fiction stories? What if the Earth is not solid, but hollow, and two of the most famous scientists in history tried to warn us?

In her groundbreaking book Polar Hole Light in Europe's Clouds, researcher Ruth Leedy Carr reveals forty-three years of findings that challenge everything we know about our planet. She presents photographic evidence of mysterious lights on the night side of Mars, lights that cannot be explained by conventional science. These anomalies, long dismissed as ice caps, appear to be something far more significant, something that suggests both Mars and Earth are hollow structures facing unprecedented instability.

The most compelling part of Carr's work uncovers what she believes are coded messages from Isaac Asimov and Carl Sagan. Through careful analysis of their fiction, she has identified patterns and anagrams that seem to convey urgent warnings about planetary shifts and hollow Earth truths. These hidden signals, embedded in character names and unusual word choices, suggest the scientists knew much more than they could ever state publicly.

Carr's research extends beyond Earth to examine the fragile state of Mars, which she argues is slowly collapsing due to the absence of stabilizing magnetic poles. This discovery raises urgent questions about our own planet's future and the silence from scientific institutions about these critical findings.

Discover the secrets that could change everything we know about our world. Purchase Polar Hole Light in Europe's Clouds today, available on Amazon and other online retailers.

About the Author

Ruth Leedy Carr has spent over four decades investigating the mysteries of hollow planetary structures. With academic backgrounds in journalism and psychology from Indiana University, she brings rigorous research methods to extraordinary questions. Recognized by UFO researcher William L. Moore as the world's foremost proponent of hollow Earth theory, Carr has written eight books on planetary anomalies and prophetic warnings.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is dedicated to publishing authors who challenge conventional thinking and explore new frontiers of knowledge. We are proud to support writers like Ruth Leedy Carr who bring courage and insight to important conversations.