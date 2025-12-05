Rivaago Mobile Announces Global Expansion Of Esim Services To Strengthen International Connectivity

MENAFN - GetNews)Rivaago Mobile announced the expansion of its eSIM data services, marking a significant milestone in the company's efforts to broaden its brand presence and introduce its connectivity platform to new audiences worldwide. The announcement outlines Rivaago's strategy to support international travelers, families, and organizations with secure, flexible, and widely accessible mobile data solutions.







The company reports that its eSIM offering provides fast 4G and 5G connectivity in numerous regions, supported by more than 20 years of telecommunications experience. Users can activate their eSIMs online through the Rivaago mobile app, gaining access to dependable global coverage powered by leading carrier networks. According to the company, this structure is intended to simplify international roaming and provide customers with a consistent and reliable connection while abroad. The company adds that the 20% discount using code WELCOME20 applies to the first 1,000 clients.

“As we introduce Rivaago to new markets, our goal is to provide a straightforward and dependable connectivity experience for users around the world,” said Nicolas Chaar, spokesperson for Rivaago Mobile.“Our expansion reflects long-term efforts to combine industry experience with a flexible, customer-centered approach that adapts to the evolving needs of global communication.”

As part of this initiative, Rivaago Mobile is moving forward with partnerships across multiple sectors, including educational institutions, commercial organizations, and government departments. These collaborations are designed to support a range of operational requirements, from group travel to remote learning and distributed workforce communications. The company is also exploring partnerships with travel and food bloggers to help introduce Rivaago's services to broader audiences and gather meaningful feedback from users in diverse regions.

Rivaago emphasized that customer feedback is essential to shaping future updates within the mobile platform. The app incorporates options for individuals, families, and business users, providing flexible data plans designed to accommodate a variety of communication needs. The company also reiterated its 30-day money-back guarantee for unused eSIMs, noting that it aims to provide reassurance for customers whose travel arrangements may shift unexpectedly.

Rivaago Mobile stated that the central purpose of today's announcement is to introduce the company as a new global participant in the eSIM sector, supported by extensive coverage and streamlined activation tools. The company's ongoing objective is to increase brand awareness, strengthen its reputation for dependable service, and provide users with a sense of trust and stability when selecting international data solutions. Visitors are invited to explore the platform through the company's official website or by downloading the mobile app. Customers can use checkout code WELCOME20 to receive a 20% discount.

About Rivaago Mobile

Rivaago Mobile is a telecommunications provider based in Ottawa, ON, specializing in global eSIM data services. With over two decades of industry experience, the company focuses on delivering accessible connectivity, supported by reliable worldwide coverage. Rivaago's platform offers flexible data options designed for individuals, families, and organizations seeking secure, seamless international communication.






