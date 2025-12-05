Thoroughly Modern Money: MMT, Cbdcs, And The Flowers Of Digital Socialism The Modern Monetary Trap By Genesis Fosse Announced By Scott Hughes As Onlinebookclub's December Book Of The Month

MENAFN - GetNews) Thoroughly Modern Money (The Economics of the Idiocracy, Book 2) explores the dangers of Digital Currencies, Social Credit Systems, and the fallacy of Modern Monetary Theory.

United States - Thoroughly Modern Money, the second book in Genesis Fosse's Economics of the Idiocracy series, has been selected as OnlineBookClub's Book of the Month for December. A compelling follow-up to Fosse's debut The Prosperity Mirage, this new release dives into the potentially catastrophic impact of Modern Monetary Theory (MMT), Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), and social credit systems. Fosse warns readers about the rise of 'Digital Socialism' and the hidden dangers of these economic policies and technological shifts.







Scott Hughes, founder of OnlineBookClub, describes the book as "an urgent wake-up call for anyone who thinks the financial world is evolving in a positive direction. Fosse's insights shine a light on the potential consequences of unchecked economic theories and government control, offering readers a chance to pause and reflect on the future we may be heading toward."

Fosse's Thoroughly Modern Money explores the collision of economic theories, technology, and government control, presenting an unnerving look at how these forces could shape the future. In this book, Fosse presents sharp critiques and clear analysis on how MMT when paired with CBDCs and social credit, could lead to a global economic system that is almost impossible to escape.

Sharing his view, Genesis Fosse, says,"In a world where financial systems and governance are moving towards total digital integration, the risks of losing individual freedom have never been higher. If we are not careful, digital currencies and social credit systems will not just be tools of convenience but tools of control."

The book addresses pressing questions: What will happen if Digital Socialism takes hold? How might these financial systems fundamentally alter global power structures? Can we escape this path before it is too late?

Fosse continues,“If the current trends continue unchecked, we could be living in a world where money no longer represents freedom, but control, where the very act of spending or saving is dictated by AI and social policies. It is not just a theory but a real possibility.”

OnlineBookClub is inviting readers to join a lively discussion of Thoroughly Modern Money on their forum. With in-depth reviews and expert commentary, this is an excellent opportunity for readers to share their thoughts on the book and engage with other thought leaders.

Join the Discussion on OnlineBookClub's Forum at:

About the Author

Genesis Fosse is a seasoned trader in the financial markets and a Mathematics PhD with a specialization in AI and Economics. As a Christian and family man, he brings a thoughtful, analytical perspective to the intersection of economics, technology, and social policy. Fosse is the author of The Prosperity Mirage and Thoroughly Modern Money, both part of his Economics of the Idiocracy series.







About OnlineBookClub

OnlineBookClub is a thriving online community that brings together readers from around the world to discuss, review, and celebrate literature of all genres. With a passion for fostering meaningful conversations around books, OnlineBookClub offers a platform for bibliophiles to connect, engage, and share their love for reading.