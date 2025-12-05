Thunderobot Technology Exhibits At CES 2026, Showcasing Gaming Laptops Powered By Intel Panther Lake

MENAFN - GetNews)In January 2026, the world's leading consumer electronics event, the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES), will be held in Las Vegas, USA. At this event, Thunderobot Technology will showcase a lineup of 2026 products, including gaming laptops, mini PCs, and esports peripherals powered by Intel® Core Ultra Series 3 processor, demonstrating its comprehensive hardware strategy for esports in the AI era.







The CES exhibition features a robust lineup of products designed to provide a one-stop gaming hardware solution for players and creators with diverse needs, among which two flagship products stand out. The ZERO Air, the world's lightest gaming laptop with dual full-power performance based on the new Intel Panther Lake platform, boasts a weight of about 1.6 kg while delivering frame rates comparable to any traditional bulky gaming laptop, thanks to the revolutionary energy efficiency improvements of the new processor. The Machenike F1, an FPS controller specifically designed for first-person shooters, supports an ultra-high polling rate of 8000Hz in both wired and 2.4G wireless modes. It features 12 optical micro-switch triggers and hot-swappable switches, providing FPS players with a fully customizable feel and control experience.

Making its debut at the event is the THUNDEROBOT BLACKWARRIOR Focusound Monitor, which integrates Audfly acoustic technology, allowing players to enjoy a personal sound field without wearing headphones. The monitor's directional sound beam reaches the user's ears while ensuring that surrounding individuals cannot hear any sound. Also debuting is the aibook 14 Pro, a lightweight multifunctional laptop crafted with a carbon-fiber chassis, weighing approximately 1.0 kg; the THUNDEROBOT MIX G2, a mini PC equipped with a GeForce RTX 5090 laptop GPU; the Machenike MINI GTS, an AI mini PC featuring the Ultra 9 Processor 285H; and the Shadow Hunter EX68, an FPS gaming keyboard utilizing exclusive analog optical switch technology.

Since its establishment in 2014, Thunderobot Technology has focused on building high-performance gaming hardware and a comprehensive esports ecosystem, with its business and services extending to 45 countries and regions worldwide, achieving a brand value of approximately $3 billion. At CES 2026, Thunderobot Technology warmly invites global media, partners, and players to visit its booth (LVCC Central Hall 15845). For more information, please visit Thunderobot Technology's official website and social media platforms.