New Children's Holiday Book Holly And Her Christmas Tree By Nicole Matheson Brings Heartfelt Family Traditions To Life

Silver Spring, Maryland - A warm and timeless addition to seasonal family reading has arrived with the release of Holly and Her Christmas Tree, a beautifully illustrated children's picture book written by Nicole Matheson. This gentle holiday story captures the magic of Christmas through the eyes of a young girl whose special tree grows alongside her year after year.

Inspired by a bedtime story the author once told her own daughter, Holly and Her Christmas Tree follows Little Holly as she visits a snowy tree farm, discovers a tree just her size, and brings it home to decorate with her family. After the holiday season ends, Holly and her father plant the tree in their backyard, beginning a tradition that returns every Christmas as the tree grows taller and Holly grows older.

The book offers a heartfelt message about family bonding, seasonal traditions, and the beauty of nature. Through simple storytelling and warm, inviting illustrations, young readers learn about care, nurturing, and the meaningful moments that shape childhood. Holly's story also encourages eco-friendly awareness by highlighting the practice of replanting a Christmas tree, showing children how small actions can help the world around them.

Holly and Her Christmas Tree appeals to children ages three to eight, parents, grandparents, educators, and anyone seeking a comforting Christmas story to share with loved ones. Its focus on growth, togetherness, and holiday rituals makes it an ideal choice for families looking to begin or continue their own seasonal traditions.

Author Nicole Matheson brings personal experience and heartfelt memory to the book. Her desire to capture the magic of a snowy tree farm and the warmth of family traditions shines through every page.

Holly and Her Christmas Tree is now available on Amazon and is poised to become a cherished part of holiday reading for years to come.

Nicole is an only child who grew up in the Air Force; her mother was a career servicewoman for 22 years. Nicole went to the University of Delaware and studied Political Science. After college, she moved to Washington, D.C. and now lives in Silver Spring, Maryland with her family. She owns and operates a food blog, Nicole's Tasting Spoon, works as a campaign finance specialist and volunteers in the community. She has two little girls, Olivia and Kate. This story was originally created as a bedtime story for her youngest daughter, when she rocked Kate in the darkness of her bedroom until she fell asleep. Kate often requested this one to be told night after night.

Book Name: Holly and Her Christmas Tree

Author Name: Nicole Matheson

ISBN Number: 978-1970440669

