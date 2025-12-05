Ken Mccann Unveils A Transformative Path To Stillness In His New Book, His Constant Call

There is a restlessness that marks our generation - a deep, unspoken longing beneath the schedules, the noise, and the self-imposed pace of modern life. Many Christians feel it every day: the subtle disconnect between their faith and their lived experience, the hunger for a deeper intimacy with God that everyday distractions seem determined to smother.

For decades, Ken McCann watched this longing unfold in the lives of ordinary believers. As a long-time lay leader in a small Vineyard Christian church in rural central Illinois, he has walked alongside people from all seasons of life - young parents overwhelmed by responsibility, older adults navigating transition, men searching for purpose, and everyday believers simply trying to sustain a meaningful prayer life.

He knew their struggle because he shared it.

In the midst of family life, church responsibilities, and his own spiritual hunger, Ken began to realize that the deeper communion Jesus promised was not found through striving but through yielding - through creating space, embracing silence, and learning to respond to what he calls the gentle, persistent, steady invitation of God: His constant call.

A Journey That Became a Book

What began as a personal pursuit soon grew into a communal one. Ken's church embarked on a collective journey to rediscover contemplative prayer - not as a rigid technique, but as a lifestyle of attentive intimacy with God. They studied Scripture. They listened to the testimonies of earlier generations of believers. They practiced stillness, solitude, and interior silence. They stumbled and learned. They grew.

And in that journey, something beautiful happened: ordinary men and women began experiencing God in transformative ways. Hearts softened. Lives slowed. Relationships deepened. Prayer shifted from obligation to encounter.

His Constant Call: A Primer on Contemplative Prayer was born out of that lived experience - a humble offering to believers everywhere who long to hear God again in the quiet.

A Guide to Returning to the Ancient Paths

This book is not academic or abstract. It is warm, practical, and deeply rooted in real life. Ken introduces readers to:



the ancient paths and traditions of contemplative prayer

the“secret place” where God meets His people

the value of solitude in a world addicted to noise

how interior silence prepares the heart for God's presence

postures that open the soul to receive the process of nurturing a lasting, life-giving prayer life

Ken writes as a guide, not a lecturer - someone who has walked the journey, made the mistakes, felt the breakthroughs, and witnessed transformation firsthand in his community.

Wisdom from the Great Tradition

Well-respected author and minister John Crowder affirms the power of this work:

“In a world of noise that penetrates us from without and within, divine silence is the most vital spiritual praxis we must recover. Contemplation is the truest vocation of our humanity... In this rich volume, Ken McCann helps reintroduce us to contemplative practice, offering valuable, accessible insights to help along the way.”

A Book for the Hungry, the Weary, and the Searching

Whether you are newly exploring contemplative prayer or longing to return to it, whether your spirit feels dry or deeply stirred, Ken's message remains the same:

God is already calling. He always has been. And He is inviting you back into communion with Him.

This book is your gentle companion in answering that call.

About the Author

Ken McCann has spent more than three decades serving in lay leadership within his Vineyard church. He and his wife of 40 years live in rural central Illinois, surrounded by their four grown children and twelve grandchildren. His heart beats for encouraging believers, particularly men, to pursue a deeper life of prayer, intimacy, and discipleship with Jesus.

Answer the Call - Today

If your heart is longing for rest, clarity, or a closer walk with God, His Constant Call offers the doorway back into His presence.

Don't ignore the pull. Don't delay the invitation. Let this be the moment you return to the One who has never stopped calling your name.

Get Your Copy Now

Amazon:

Barnes & Noble:

His Constant Call: A Primer on Contemplative Prayer is available now - step into the quiet, and rediscover the God who has been calling you all along.