The Christ Child: The Ultimate Gift At Saint Peter's Lutheran Church

MENAFN - GetNews) Door County congregation welcomes community to Christmas services, celebrations, and a free visitor gift







FORESTVILLE, Wis. - Dec. 5, 2025 - Saint Peter's Lutheran Church in Door County will welcome the community to a series of Christmas services and celebrations highlighting the message that the Christ Child is the ultimate gift. Families, visitors, and neighbors are invited to gather at the church, 316 W. Main St., Forestville, for worship, Scripture, carols, fellowship, and a special opportunity for visitors to receive a free Christmas gift.

The church invites all guests attending Christmas services or events to register for a complimentary gift at: .

“ We give gifts at Christmas to reflect that ultimate gift ever given: The Son of God in human flesh, Christ Jesus,” said Pastor Christopher Jackson of Saint Peter's Lutheran Church.

The Christmas season at Saint Peter's begins with the Children's Christmas Program and Cookie Social on Saturday, December 21 at 6:00 p.m. Children will help share the Christmas story through readings and carols, and a cookie social will follow the service. Children are welcome to sit with their parents throughout the program.

On Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24 at 7:30 p.m., the church will hold a traditional Service of Lessons and Carols, featuring Scripture, classic Christmas hymns, and reflection on the birth of Christ-the ultimate gift.

The celebration continues on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25 at 10:00 a.m., with a festive Divine Service marking the Nativity of Our Lord through preaching, Holy Scripture, and beloved Christmas hymns.

All services are open to the public, and children are warmly welcomed at every service. Visitors may register online to receive their free Christmas gift at .

About Saint Peter's Lutheran Church

Saint Peter's Lutheran Church in Door County is a congregation of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, serving Forestville and the surrounding communities with Christ-centered preaching, teaching, and worship. The church is located at 316 W. Main St., Forestville, WI 54213. For more information, visit or call 920-856-6420.