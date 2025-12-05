A New Kingdom Movement Is Transforming How Christian Families Understand Wealth And Generosity

MENAFN - GetNews) Author Mey H. Espinol Launches Multigenerational Resources Guiding Believers in Biblical Stewardship







Philippines - 5 December, 2025 - A new movement is reshaping how Christians view money, giving, and stewardship. Author Mey H. Espinol announces the launch of her latest works-Riches for God, The Missing Link to Generous Giving, and The Little Stewards Series-offering a comprehensive, biblically grounded approach to financial wisdom and Kingdom impact. The books are now available on Amazon and Goodreads.

For decades, many believers have avoided conversations about money due to spiritual misconceptions, fear of materialism, or past wounds from distorted prosperity teachings. Espinol addresses this silence with a compassionate, Scripture-based approach that restores God's original design for wealth: purpose, mission, and service to His Kingdom.

Riches for God challenges the mindset that wealth is inherently unspiritual. Espinol reframes abundance as a God-given tool to advance Kingdom work, providing readers with guidance to cultivate a healthy, obedient, and humble approach to resources.

The Missing Link to Generous Giving equips believers with practical strategies for sustainable generosity. Espinol emphasizes that generosity is not occasional but a lifestyle cultivated through intentional habits and disciplined stewardship.

For families and children, The Little Stewards Series presents foundational biblical lessons in accessible, beautifully illustrated stories:



God Owned Us Twice teaches children gratitude and the concept of divine ownership. God Expects Obedience shows that obedience is worship, fostering responsibility and faithfulness from a young age.

Together, these works create a clear pathway for believers to transform their financial mindset, align their lifestyle with Kingdom purposes, and nurture a new generation of faithful stewards.

Espinol emphasizes,“When believers understand God's design for wealth, the Kingdom advances-and families thrive.”

About Mey H. Espinol

Mey H. Espinol is a Christian author and thought leader committed to helping believers integrate faith, generosity, and stewardship. Her works aim to educate, inspire, and build a lasting Kingdom legacy.

Resources & Purchase Links:



