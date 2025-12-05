A New Kingdom Movement Is Transforming How Christian Families Understand Wealth And Generosity
Philippines - 5 December, 2025 - A new movement is reshaping how Christians view money, giving, and stewardship. Author Mey H. Espinol announces the launch of her latest works-Riches for God, The Missing Link to Generous Giving, and The Little Stewards Series-offering a comprehensive, biblically grounded approach to financial wisdom and Kingdom impact. The books are now available on Amazon and Goodreads.
For decades, many believers have avoided conversations about money due to spiritual misconceptions, fear of materialism, or past wounds from distorted prosperity teachings. Espinol addresses this silence with a compassionate, Scripture-based approach that restores God's original design for wealth: purpose, mission, and service to His Kingdom.
Riches for God challenges the mindset that wealth is inherently unspiritual. Espinol reframes abundance as a God-given tool to advance Kingdom work, providing readers with guidance to cultivate a healthy, obedient, and humble approach to resources.
The Missing Link to Generous Giving equips believers with practical strategies for sustainable generosity. Espinol emphasizes that generosity is not occasional but a lifestyle cultivated through intentional habits and disciplined stewardship.
For families and children, The Little Stewards Series presents foundational biblical lessons in accessible, beautifully illustrated stories:
-
God Owned Us Twice teaches children gratitude and the concept of divine ownership.
God Expects Obedience shows that obedience is worship, fostering responsibility and faithfulness from a young age.
Together, these works create a clear pathway for believers to transform their financial mindset, align their lifestyle with Kingdom purposes, and nurture a new generation of faithful stewards.
Espinol emphasizes,“When believers understand God's design for wealth, the Kingdom advances-and families thrive.”
About Mey H. Espinol
Mey H. Espinol is a Christian author and thought leader committed to helping believers integrate faith, generosity, and stewardship. Her works aim to educate, inspire, and build a lasting Kingdom legacy.
Resources & Purchase Links:
-
Mey H. Espinol on Gumroad
Multiplied Publications
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment