Emirates Park Zoo & Resort Invites Young Explorers To An Unforgettable Winter Camp Adventure

Abu Dhabi - December 5th, 2025: Emirates Park Zoo & Resort is turning the winter break into a season of discovery with its action-packed Winter Camp 2025-2026, designed for children ages 4 to 14. Running from December 8, 2025, to January 2, 2026 (Monday to Friday), the camp offers a perfect blend of learning, exploration, and hands-on fun in one of the UAE's most exciting family destinations.

Young adventurers will dive into themed educational journeys such as Birds & Feathers, Aquatic Wonders, Lovely Life of Pets, Primate World, Scaly Friends, Gentle Giants, and many more. Each has been crafted to spark curiosity and ignite a lifelong love for wildlife. Every day brings new animal encounters, interactive workshops, games, and memorable activities that make learning truly come alive.

Campers attend from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, enjoying a fully inclusive experience that comes with a camp T-shirt, EPZ water bottle and lunch, ensuring convenience for parents and nonstop excitement for kids. Prices are mentioned below:

. Daily: AED 160

. 1 Week: AED 800

. 2 Weeks: AED 1600

. 3 Weeks: AED 2400

A sibling's discount of 20% applies, bringing the weekly rate to AED 640 per sibling. All prices are VAT inclusive.

Whether your child dreams of meeting gentle giants up close, discovering the secrets of the aquatic world, or spending the day surrounded by friendly pets, the Winter Camp delivers an enriching edutainment experience in a safe, engaging, and supervised setting.

Give your child a winter break they'll never forget.

For bookings and inquiries, please call: 0529113990

