The Event Was Held In Celebration Of International Volunteer Day. Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Participates In Expo Of Volunteerism & Innovation

Dubai, UAE, 5 December 2025: As part of its social responsibility and in celebration of International Volunteer Day, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organised Expo of Volunteerism and Innovation, to promote a culture of giving. The event was held in cooperation with the Ambassadors of Hope Volunteer Team of Al Tareq Rehabilitation & Autismus Center, Life Aid Holding, Al Amal Rehabilitation & Training on Behavioral Science Center, and One Million & 233352 Foundation for Mental Capacity Development.

The event was attended by His Excellency Major General Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Department of Excellence and Leadership at Dubai Police; His Excellency Humaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Chairman of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences; and His Excellency Dr. Suleiman Al Jassim, President of the University of Fujairah, along with a number of dignitaries, guests, and media representatives. The evening was also graced by the presence of representatives from Dubai Police, including Murad Al Baloushi, as well as families of Armed Forces martyrs, led by Salman Isa Al Baloushi, in appreciation of their service.

The event began with a lecture on integrating artificial intelligence into volunteer work, presented virtually by His Excellency Ambassador and Advisor Tareq Al Saif, Chairman of the Ambassadors of Hope Volunteer Team of Al Tareq Rehabilitation & Autismus Center

Dr. Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Board Member at Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, said,“This event supports the Library's efforts to foster a culture of giving through programs that connect learning and knowledge with community work and active participation. This stems from our belief that community engagement is an essential part of individual development and societal growth.”

AlMazrooei added:“Through educational activities, diverse cultural events, and inspiring artistic programs, the Library strives to promote cooperation and belonging among community members. This contributes to strengthening social cohesion and making social responsibility a daily practice lived by everyone.”

His Excellency Major General Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al Mualla said:“Volunteering is not limited to institutions-it can take place at home, with neighbours, or in any field where an individual is able to give.”

Al Mualla continued:“In the UAE, we believe that every person has a role to play, whether through volunteer hours, work with charity organisations, or even in their daily tasks. Volunteering is an integral part of our culture and national heritage.”

Fatima Al Nazari, the UAE's first female volunteer, also contributed with an inspiring speech about volunteering and her humanitarian journey.

Furthermore, the event included an art exhibition showcasing works by volunteer artists, with 23 paintings that highlight the connection between art, community initiative, and noble human values. Alongside the exhibition, the event showcased a live painting performance by people of determination volunteers from the UAE Rare Diseases Society.

Volunteers also shared their personal experiences in volunteer work during an inspiring segment titled“My Story With Volunteering”. The session aimed to inspire others and promote active participation.

The event concluded with an honouring ceremony for volunteers and volunteering entities, in recognition and appreciation of their efforts and valuable contributions to serving the community. This effectively supports the reinforcement of a culture that values community service and recognises givers, encouraging sustained participation and generosity.

