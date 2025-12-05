CORRECTION -- Nanoxplore Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
| Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|#
|%
|#
|%
|Rob Wildeboer
|101,232,137
|99,904
|97,450
|0.096
|Soroush Nazarpour
|101,263,914
|99,935
|65,673
|0.065
|Arinder S. Mahal
|101,213,044
|99.885
|116,543
|0.115
|Joseph G. Peter
|101,201,778
|99.874
|127,809
|0.126
|Catherine Loubier
|101,223,577
|99.895%
|106,010
|0.105
|Jesse C.H. Stanley
|101,202,867
|99.875%
|126,720
|0.125
|Hélène V. Gagnon
|101,196,870
|99,869
|132,717
|0.131
Appointment of Auditor
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was reappointed as auditor of NanoXplore until the close of the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|#
|%
|#
|%
|103,938,924
|99.826
|180,722
|0.174
About NanoXplore Inc.
NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. Also, the Corporation provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene-enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the Electric Vehicle and grid storage markets. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Switzerland.
For further information, please contact:
Pierre Yves Terrisse
Vice-President Corporate Development
...
Tel: 1 438 476-1965
