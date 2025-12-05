Crypto Crash Or Transition? Navigating Uncertainty And Doubt In A Week Full Of Fear

There's an old saying in crypto‭: ‬when your aunt or your neighbour‭ ‬–‭ ‬the ones who know nothing about blockchain‭ ‬–‭ ‬start asking how to get involved‭, ‬you're probably at the top of the market‭. ‬

That's when seasoned people say it's time to sell‭.‬

Recommended For You

So after a wretched week in crypto‭, ‬when my brother texted me‭, ‬simply‭: ‬“Crypto‭? ‬Ouchy”‭, ‬I had two immediate thoughts‭. ‬One‭: ‬ouchy is right‭. ‬Two‭: ‬if he knows how bad things are‭, ‬is this the bull-market saying in reverse‭? ‬Could someone who doesn't know a bitcoin from a token from a blockchain have called the bottom‭?‬

First‭: ‬maybe‭.‬

Second‭: ‬this is the kind of magical thinking that comes from despair‭.‬

The last few weeks have brought out levels of FUD‭ ‬-‭ ‬fear‭, ‬uncertainty and doubt‭ ‬-‭ ‬that I haven't yet had the displeasure of witnessing in this space‭. ‬Editorials and headlines have been soaked in‭ ‬“told you so”‭ ‬smugness from people who have never taken the time to understand this ecosystem‭, ‬now gleefully declaring the bull run over and‭ ‬bitcoin‭ ‬“done”‭. ‬At the same time‭, ‬it's become easier to believe the voices insisting that markets are manipulated by institutions trying to scare retail out so they‭ ‬can get in cheaper‭. ‬And all around us‭, ‬average people who know very little about blockchain are scoffing with superiority because prices fell so dramatically‭.‬

‭(‬I'll never understand how people who are ignorant of a subject can be so confidently dismissive‭ ‬–‭ ‬and sometimes downright cruel‭ ‬–‭ ‬towards those who actually engage with it‭.)‬

Inside my own head‭, ‬all my old money stories came roaring back‭. ‬They sound like this‭: ‬“Why did you ever think you could do this‭? ‬This is another bad financial decision‭. ‬You're destined to be a poor old woman‭. ‬You're going to lose everything‭.‬”‭ ‬They hit especially hard because this dip of the dip's dip has coincided with my decision to wrap up a major consulting contract and go all-in on Hotflash Inc‭, ‬the global perimenopause and menopause platform I founded in 2020‭ ‬that now serves more than 60,000‭ ‬women around the world‭.‬

Having my crypto portfolio slip into the red for the first time‭ ‬–‭ ‬even by a few percentage points‭ ‬–‭ ‬was absolutely not on my bingo card for this transition‭.‬

We already know I didn't take profits a year ago or during the peaks this summer‭. ‬Rookie moves‭. ‬And for my first real bull run‭ (‬I knew too little in previous cycles for them to count‭), ‬I'm getting pretty tired of the constant macroeconomic uncertainty‭. ‬Waiting for possible rate cuts‭. ‬Listening to predictions of some looming‭ ‬“black swan”‭ ‬event‭. ‬Bracing for anything that might derail my investment thesis‭.‬

At times‭, ‬it feels like I'll never actually be able to take profits‭.‬

But this‭, ‬I also know‭, ‬is what happens in times of major change‭: ‬more questions than answers‭, ‬more noise than signal‭, ‬more naysayers than visionaries‭.‬

Because here's the truth I can't shake‭ ‬–‭ ‬the one that sits deeper than price charts and headlines‭: ‬this sell-off isn't a crash‭. ‬It's a transition‭.‬

No short-term price movement can convince me that we're not in the middle of a massive structural shift in the global financial system‭ ‬–‭ ‬one that fundamentally changes how money works‭, ‬how trust is established and who gets to control value‭. ‬This moment is messy‭, ‬painful and confusing‭. ‬But it's also the window where the picks‭, ‬shovels and rails for an entirely new world get built‭. ‬

So‭, ‬whether it's my long-term conviction in bitcoin‭, ‬my medium-term positions in XRP and other large caps‭, ‬or the risky low caps that have fallen off a cliff but are still building‭, ‬still innovating‭, ‬still here‭ ‬-‭ ‬this is the first time I've ever invested in something I truly believe in‭. ‬

It isn't perfect‭. ‬It isn't clean‭. ‬There are scammers and bad actors and wild uncertainty‭. ‬But there are also brilliant minds creating something more open‭, ‬more accessible‭, ‬more transparent and more inclusive than anything finance has ever been‭.‬

Eventually‭, ‬when the dust settles‭, ‬we'll understand what this revolution has really meant‭. ‬And no matter what happens in between‭, ‬I'm staying in long enough to find out for myself‭.‬

Do you have a question or a tip or a topic you'd like covered‭? ‬Reach out at‭ ‬

...