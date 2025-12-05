Abu Dhabi GP: F1 Fans Brace For An All-Time Classic Battle At Yas Marina

Four years ago at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Max Verstappen famously ended British icon Lewis Hamilton's hopes of becoming the first driver to win eight world championship titles by clinching the race on the last lap.

The dramatic race that night under the Yas Marina floodlights gave the Dutchman the first of his four world championship titles.

Now four years later, it's McLaren's Lando Norris who has a chance of ending Verstappen's hopes of becoming only the second driver in history, after Michael Schumacher, to win five straight world titles.

Norris, who has a 12-point advantage over the second-placed Verstappen, needs a podium finish in Abu Dhabi to win his maiden world title.

"I guess in terms of position, of course, I have the most to lose because I am the one at the top," the 26-year-old British driver told reporters in Abu Dhabi.

Title-deciding season finales in the past have often produced some incredible results.

Norris says he knows how to bounce back if results don't go in his favour on Sunday.

"And I'll do my best to stay there till the end of the year, a few more days. At the same time, if it doesn't go my way, then I try again next year,” he said.

“It'll hurt probably for a little while, but then, yeah, that's life. I'll crack on and try and do better next season."

A big fan of Italian MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, winner of nine world championship titles, Norris says winning the F1 drivers' world championship in Abu Dhabi on Sunday will be a dream come true moment for him.

"I think this has been my whole life. It's everything I've worked towards my whole life. So, it would mean the world to me," he said.

"It would mean the world to everyone who's supported me and pushed me for the last, what is it, like 16 years of my life in terms of trying to get to this point. So, it would mean everything. It would mean my life until now has been a success, and I've accomplished that dream I had when I was a kid."

A successful race would make Norris the 11th British F1 world champion.

But he is prepared for a tough challenge from Verstappen, who is chasing a record-equalling fifth straight world title.

Norris will also have to deal with his Australian teammate at McLaren, Oscar Piastri, the third title contender who is 16 points behind him.

Piastri is hoping to end Australia's 45-year wait for a Formula One world champion.

So if you are a big F1 fan, buckle up! Sunday's title-deciding race in Abu Dhabi could turn out to be an all-time classic with three superb drivers engaging in a battle for the ultimate prize.