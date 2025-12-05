Eid Al Etihad: Celebrating 54 Years Of UAE Through Heritage Style

This weekend the UAE celebrates the 54-year unity of the country we are privileged to call home‭ ‬–‭ ‬be it the home of our birth‭, ‬or our adopted home‭. ‬The shared pride of nationals and residents in the beauty‭, ‬opportunity and sanctuary of the UAE is never more evident than on the first weekend of December‭. ‬

Jewellery designer Rima Zahran says‭, ‬“For my Emirati children and my husband it is a day of pride‭, ‬it is a day of unity‭, ‬it's a day that brings everybody together‭.‬”‭ ‬Born and raised in Spain‭, ‬and of Palestinian heritage‭, ‬Zahran still recalls the first then-National Day celebration she experienced with the Emirati community in the UAE‭. ‬“My first National Day when I was engaged to my husband‭, ‬more than 20‭ ‬years ago‭, ‬was something that I had never experienced before‭. ‬There was so much pride in being Emirati‭. ‬The energy was so powerful‭.‬”‭ ‬

Now known as Eid Al Etihad‭, ‬December 2‭ ‬resonates deeply with so many of us as individuals‭, ‬families‭, ‬communities‭, ‬and as a nation‭. ‬“I actually feel quite patriotic‭, ‬like I'm part of a community finally‭,‬”‭ ‬says Zahran‭. ‬“I feel a lot of pride in where the UAE was and how far it's come‭. ‬It's very inspiring on a whole-country level but it also feels very inspiring on a personal level‭.‬”‭ ‬As for the day itself‭, ‬“It's a family day but it almost feels like the whole country is one family‭,‬”‭ ‬Zahran smiles‭. ‬

With family gatherings and lavish firework displays to attend‭, ‬Eid Al Etihad is an opportunity to pay homage to the UAE through‭ ‬personal style‭, ‬whether it be with traditional dress‭, ‬locally-crafted jewellery or international creations that celebrate the beauty of the country‭. ‬“Every year I like to find a local designer based in the UAE who has a special jalabiya‭,‬”‭ ‬Zahran says‭. ‬“I love the traditional Emirati dresses and I try and find something that resonates with me‭, ‬so it's a little bit more modern but still very traditional‭. ‬I usually do things with no crystals‭, ‬just embroidery‭, ‬and then I have a‭ ‬lot of my jewellery on‭. ‬My jewellery is very proudly made in the UAE‭, ‬and is something I always wear with pride‭.‬”‭ ‬Zahran's dream outfit for Eid Al Etihad would be a remake of traditional Emirati wedding jewellery‭. ‬“I've always wanted to wear the full Emirati jewellery glam‭, ‬but with diamonds‭. ‬That would be the goal for me‭!‬”‭ ‬

Emirati designer and artist Yasmin Al Mulla also aims to reflect the emotions she experiences over Eid Al Etihad via her wardrobe‭. ‬“December 2‭ ‬always brings a wave of pride‭, ‬gratitude‭, ‬and warmth‭, ‬it's a day that feels emotionally grounding and deeply inspiring‭,‬”‭ ‬Al Mulla says‭. ‬“My dream outfit would mirror those feelings‭: ‬something transitional and elegant‭, ‬with subtle cultural elements‭, ‬combined with a‭ ‬modern‭, ‬refined touch‭. ‬Clean lines‭, ‬soft tones‭, ‬and delicate jewellery that quietly honours our heritage while feeling effortlessly contemporary‭ ‬–‭ ‬a look that reflects both the emotion of the day and the timeless spirit of the UAE‭,‬”‭ ‬she adds‭. ‬As Al Mulla says‭, ‬“Eid Al Etihad has always been about loved ones‭. ‬The togetherness‭, ‬the warmth‭, ‬and the sense of pride we share each year have become the core memory in themselves‭. ‬It's those simple‭, ‬heartfelt moments with family that I carry with me‭.‬”‭ ‬