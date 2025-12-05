Eid Al Etihad: Celebrating 54 Years Of UAE Through Heritage Style
This weekend the UAE celebrates the 54-year unity of the country we are privileged to call home – be it the home of our birth, or our adopted home. The shared pride of nationals and residents in the beauty, opportunity and sanctuary of the UAE is never more evident than on the first weekend of December.
Jewellery designer Rima Zahran says, “For my Emirati children and my husband it is a day of pride, it is a day of unity, it's a day that brings everybody together.” Born and raised in Spain, and of Palestinian heritage, Zahran still recalls the first then-National Day celebration she experienced with the Emirati community in the UAE. “My first National Day when I was engaged to my husband, more than 20 years ago, was something that I had never experienced before. There was so much pride in being Emirati. The energy was so powerful.” Recommended For You
Now known as Eid Al Etihad, December 2 resonates deeply with so many of us as individuals, families, communities, and as a nation. “I actually feel quite patriotic, like I'm part of a community finally,” says Zahran. “I feel a lot of pride in where the UAE was and how far it's come. It's very inspiring on a whole-country level but it also feels very inspiring on a personal level.” As for the day itself, “It's a family day but it almost feels like the whole country is one family,” Zahran smiles.
With family gatherings and lavish firework displays to attend, Eid Al Etihad is an opportunity to pay homage to the UAE through personal style, whether it be with traditional dress, locally-crafted jewellery or international creations that celebrate the beauty of the country. “Every year I like to find a local designer based in the UAE who has a special jalabiya,” Zahran says. “I love the traditional Emirati dresses and I try and find something that resonates with me, so it's a little bit more modern but still very traditional. I usually do things with no crystals, just embroidery, and then I have a lot of my jewellery on. My jewellery is very proudly made in the UAE, and is something I always wear with pride.” Zahran's dream outfit for Eid Al Etihad would be a remake of traditional Emirati wedding jewellery. “I've always wanted to wear the full Emirati jewellery glam, but with diamonds. That would be the goal for me!”
Emirati designer and artist Yasmin Al Mulla also aims to reflect the emotions she experiences over Eid Al Etihad via her wardrobe. “December 2 always brings a wave of pride, gratitude, and warmth, it's a day that feels emotionally grounding and deeply inspiring,” Al Mulla says. “My dream outfit would mirror those feelings: something transitional and elegant, with subtle cultural elements, combined with a modern, refined touch. Clean lines, soft tones, and delicate jewellery that quietly honours our heritage while feeling effortlessly contemporary – a look that reflects both the emotion of the day and the timeless spirit of the UAE,” she adds. As Al Mulla says, “Eid Al Etihad has always been about loved ones. The togetherness, the warmth, and the sense of pride we share each year have become the core memory in themselves. It's those simple, heartfelt moments with family that I carry with me.”
