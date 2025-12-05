Dubai Watch Week 2025: The 4 Most Influential Watches That Defined The Show

Now in its seventh edition‭, ‬Dubai Watch Week has evolved into far more than a regional showcase‭ ‬-‭ ‬it is one of the industry's most influential cultural platforms‭, ‬where ideas‭, ‬art‭, ‬heritage‭, ‬and technical bravado converge‭. ‬This year‭, ‬the energy felt particularly focused‭, ‬with many brands arriving with stories shaped for this region and its collectors‭. ‬Here are four standouts that shaped conversations and drew the spotlight‭.‬

1) Bvlgari Octo Finissimo Mattar Bin Lahej Edition

Bvlgari's Octo Finissimo has long been the watch world's most compelling paradox‭ ‬-‭ ‬ultrathin yet architectural‭, ‬minimalist yet expressive‭. ‬For DWW 2025‭, ‬the maison elevates its decade-long legacy with a collaboration deeply rooted in the UAE's artistic identity‭. ‬Emirati artist Mattar Bin Lahej lends his fluid‭, ‬unmistakable calligraphy to the sandblasted titanium case‭,‬‭ ‬bracelet and dial‭, ‬transforming the watch into a sculptural manifesto‭. ‬Powered by the BVL 138‭ ‬micro-rotor calibre and limited to just 70‭ ‬pieces‭, ‬this edition feels less like a variant and more like a convergence of artistic languages‭. ‬It is‭, ‬in the purest‭ ‬sense‭, ‬a contemporary object of meaning‭ ‬-‭ ‬engineered in Switzerland‭, ‬envisioned in Rome‭, ‬and grounded in Dubai‭.‬

2) Roger Dubuis Hommage‭ ‬"Sukoon Al-Layl"

In a fair that celebrates audacity‭, ‬Roger Dubuis offered something softer and more introspective‭. ‬Unveiled as the concluding chapter of the La Placide series‭, ‬“Sukoon Al-Layl”‭ ‬-‭ ‬a unique piece‭ ‬-‭ ‬honours both the founder's calm spirit and the serenity of the desert night‭. ‬The 38‭ ‬mm platinum case sets the stage for a deeply expressive dial‭: ‬mother‭-‬of-pearl layers‭, ‬guilloché waves echoing wind-shaped dunes‭, ‬an aventurine moonphase‭, ‬and Arabic numerals anchoring it to the region‭.‬

3) Hublot Big Bang Seddiqi 75th Anniversary Editions

Few partnerships feel as organically embedded in the Gulf's watch landscape as Hublot and Ahmed Seddiqi‭. ‬To mark the retailer's 75th anniversary‭ ‬-‭ ‬and the 20th year of the Big Bang‭ ‬-‭ ‬the duo unveiled two exclusive creations‭: ‬the Big Bang All Black and the Big Bang Titanium Grey‭. ‬Both feature Arabic numerals‭, ‬a subtle yet resonant nod to regional collectors who have shaped the model's success‭. ‬These editions aren't simply commemorative‭; ‬they distil two legacies that have grown in parallel‭, ‬speaking directly to a community that values bold‭ ‬design and modern craft‭.‬

4) Girard-Perregaux Laureato Three Gold Bridges

Amid these regionally rooted narratives‭, ‬there was also space for pure watchmaking that needs no geographical anchor‭. ‬Girard-Perregaux filled that space beautifully with the new Laureato Three Gold Bridges‭. ‬A meeting of two icons rarely feels this seamless‭. ‬Limited to 50‭ ‬pieces‭, ‬this new watch fuses the architectural purity of the Laureato with the maison's most enduring design signature‭: ‬the arrow-shaped bridges first drawn in 1867‭. ‬Now reinterpreted in white gold and suspended across the openworked dial‭, ‬they anchor the new automatic GP9620‭ ‬calibre‭, ‬whose barrel‭, ‬gear train and tourbillon align along a single axis‭. ‬