Anirudh Live In Dubai 2026, Set For Electrifying Concert At Coca-Cola Arena

Get ready for the biggest beat drop of the season: Anirudh Ravichander is returning to Dubai for a massive live concert at the Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday, January 11, 2026.

Organised by Brand Avatar, the event promises to be an even more electrifying spectacle than his record-breaking 2024 Hukum Tour.

Strategically positioned as a marquee highlight and the closing attraction of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), the concert is set to draw fans from across the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and global music communities.

Anirudh, often hailed as the "sound of a generation", is known for his high-energy performances that fuse cinematic scores, EDM, and Tamil pop. Hits like "Why This Kolaveri Di,”“Arabic Kuthu,” and“Hukum – Thalaivar Alappara” have made him one of India's most influential contemporary artists.

Hemachandran, Founder CEO of Brand Avatar, confirmed the show is designed to be an immersive, world-class experience. "Dubai's love for his music is unmatched, and this show is crafted to give fans an immersive, world-class experience worthy of that passion,” he said.

The show reinforces Dubai's position as a global entertainment hub, featuring high-impact production, stunning visuals, and a dynamic setlist curated exclusively for the arena.

Tickets are officially on sale now and be purchased through the official Coca-Cola Arena website.