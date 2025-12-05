Behzad Trading Enterprises Hosts Event For Customers In Doha
Behzad Trading Enterprises, a sister concern of ABN Corporation and a trusted name in the Qatar market since 1976, successfully conducted its Chemical Division Customer Meet at Hotel Sharq Village, featuring a technical presentation and interactive session with industry partners.
The event was inaugurated by the Chairman, Mr. J K Menon, who delivered the keynote address, followed by a welcome note from Mr. Jithesh P, Senior Business Development Manager. The technical session was led by Mr. Sooraj P and Mr. Vyshnav Venugopal. The evening also included appreciation recognitions presented by the Chairman and concluded with a vote of thanks from Mr. Abey Raju, Sales Manager, followed by a networking dinner. The meet highlighted Behzad Trading's continued commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer collaboration in Qatar's chemical sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment