Diego Pavia Wins The 2025 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award® Presented By A. O. Smith

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Golden Arm Educational Foundation, along with presenting sponsor A. O. Smith Corporation, proudly announces Diego Pavia, quarterback for the Vanderbilt University Commodores, as the recipient of the 2025 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award®, presented annually to the nation's top upper-class collegiate quarterback who excels on the field, in the classroom, and in the community. With this honor, Pavia becomes the first Vanderbilt Commodore in program history to win the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award®.

Pavia's rise from an under-recruited high-school athlete to one of college football's most dynamic leaders has made him one of the sport's defining stories of 2025. Pavia has completed 242-of-340 pass attempts for 3,192 yards and a school-record 27 touchdowns while also leading the Commodores in rushing after adding 826 yards and nine scores on the ground. His 4,018 yards of total offense also set a program season record, as he leads the SEC and is second nationally with an average of 334.8 yards per outing. The 23-year-old is also first in the conference in passing efficiency, passing touchdowns, completion percentage and yards per pass attempt, ranking among the top 10 in the country in each of those categories. Pavia has helped Vanderbilt to a 10-2 record this season, the first time in program history the Commodores have posted a double-digit win total.

“Diego Pavia embodies everything the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award stands for,” said John Unitas, President of the Golden Arm Educational Foundation.“His toughness, leadership, and commitment to excellence reflect the spirit of my dad both on and off the field. He's gone from overlooked to unstoppable, making him an inspiration to young athletes everywhere.”

Beyond his athletic achievements, Pavia has earned praise for his resilience, community engagement, and leadership within the Vanderbilt program. His path, marked by determination and an unwavering belief in his abilities, mirrors the perseverance that defined Johnny Unitas' legendary career. His dual-threat playmaking and relentless competitiveness positioned him as a leading voice in the Commodores' resurgence and a prominent figure in the national awards conversation.

