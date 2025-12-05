Sidra Medicine Conference Marks Major Milestone For Precision Medicine In Qatar

The Precision Medicine and the Future of Genomics (PMFG) Summit 2025 successfully concluded after three days of high-level discussions, scientific exchange, and strategic collaboration, new international partnerships bringing together global leaders, startups and young scientists in genomics, healthcare innovation, and biomedical research.

This year's edition welcomed more than 1,000 participants, reflecting the growing regional and international interest in advancing precision medicine and shaping the future of personalised healthcare.

The summit also brought together 38 sponsors and 11 partners, who played a pivotal role in supporting its vision and amplifying its scientific and societal impact.

A key highlight of this year's Summit was the strategic partnership with the Qatar Precision Health Institute which strengthened the Summit's mission to integrate precision health solutions within Qatar's healthcare and research ecosystem. This partnership underscored the importance of cross-sector collaboration in driving innovation in genomics and translating advanced research into practical applications that benefit patients and the wider community.

Prof Khalid Fakhro, chief research officer at Sidra Medicine and chair of the Precision Medicine Programme, said:“PMFG 2025 stands as a testament to what we can achieve when science, collaboration, and innovation come together with a shared purpose. We look forward to building on the momentum of this year's Summit and invite all stakeholders to continue joining us on this journey to shape the future of precision health in Qatar and beyond.”

PMFG 2025 closed on a strong note, reinforcing Qatar's position as a regional leader in precision medicine and genomic innovation. The summit fostered valuable partnerships, sparked forward-looking dialogue, and set the foundation for continued progress in the integration of genomics into clinical care. Sidra Medicine extends its appreciation to all speakers, sponsors, partners, and attendees whose support contributed to the success of this year's edition.