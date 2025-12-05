Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Solana Wave Analysis 5 December 2025

2025-12-05 02:12:10
Solana: ⬇️ Sell

– Solana reversed from resistance zone

– Likely to fall to support level 130.00

Solana cryptocurrency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the resistance level 145.25 (former strong support from October and November) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

This resistance zone was strengthened by the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from November.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2026/assets/images/tradingview/820x312-1.png>

Solana cryptocurrency can be expected to fall to the next support level 130.00 (which has been steadily reversing the price from June).

