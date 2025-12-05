Swiss Patrouille Des Glaciers Ski Race Re-Opens Registrations

Taking into account the number of entries received and the cancellation of the 2024 event, Brigadier Yves Charrière, who oversees the organisation of the ski race, has decided to accept up to 99 additional teams. They have until December 30 to register.

“With the new arrangements in place, we can guarantee the safety and security of 99 extra patrols. The undecided and those who haven't had time to put together a patrol can take advantage of this,” says Charrière.“I also see this reopening as a reward for all the military personnel, actors and civilian volunteers who are committed to ensuring that this legendary race runs smoothly.”

Of the 1,315 patrols registered, a record 10% were women, according to the organisers in a press release issued on Friday. A female military patrol will be on the start line in Zermatt.

