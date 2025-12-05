Switzerland Has Signed Contract For First Eight F-35 Aircraft

This is a first concrete step forward in the F-35 purchase case. The contract with Lockheed Martin for an initial batch of eight fighter jets was signed on September 29, Armasuisse told Swiss public radio, RTS, confirming information from the newspaper Le TempsExternal link.

The Federal Office for Defence Procurement said the planes were currently being tested in the United States and will arrive in Switzerland between 2027 and 2029.

Contracts for two further batches of 28 additional jets are being negotiated, Armasuisse added.

This content was published on Nov 23, 2025 Swiss Defense Minister mulls buying more F-35 fighter jets but in two stages, says newspaper.