Switzerland Has Signed Contract For First Eight F-35 Aircraft
This is a first concrete step forward in the F-35 purchase case. The contract with Lockheed Martin for an initial batch of eight fighter jets was signed on September 29, Armasuisse told Swiss public radio, RTS, confirming information from the newspaper Le TempsExternal link.
The Federal Office for Defence Procurement said the planes were currently being tested in the United States and will arrive in Switzerland between 2027 and 2029.
Contracts for two further batches of 28 additional jets are being negotiated, Armasuisse added.More More Global trade Switzerland wants more F-35s in two stages: media report
This content was published on Nov 23, 2025 Swiss Defense Minister mulls buying more F-35 fighter jets but in two stages, says newspaper.Read more: Switzerland wants more F-35s in two stages: media r
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment