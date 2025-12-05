Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Government Wins Wide Support For EU Package

Swiss Government Wins Wide Support For EU Package


(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss government has the backing from a clear majority of groups it has consulted over its proposed new agreement with the European Union, the Federal Council said on Friday. This content was published on December 5, 2025 - 15:31
The consultation, which ended on October 31, showed that a large majority is in favour of the Switzerland-EU package, the government said in a press release. However, a number of clarifications and improvements were requested. The Federal Council has therefore decided to review certain points. It is expected to adopt its message to parliament in March.

