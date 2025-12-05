Swiss Government Wins Wide Support For EU Package
The consultation, which ended on October 31, showed that a large majority is in favour of the Switzerland-EU package, the government said in a press release. However, a number of clarifications and improvements were requested. The Federal Council has therefore decided to review certain points. It is expected to adopt its message to parliament in March.More More Foreign Affairs Swiss cantons back EU treaty package
This content was published on Oct 24, 2025 Swiss cantons approve the negotiated European Union treaty package, which they say meets their expectations and consolidates bilateral ties long term.Read more: Swiss cantons back EU treaty pa
