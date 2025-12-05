Panama Has Its Pitching Coach For The World Baseball Classic -
“Julio Rangel will assume responsibility for coordinating everything related to pitching, in conjunction with bullpen coach Bruce Chen,” the statement said. “Julio has already been working alongside manager José Mayorga and the rest of the staff in meetings with potential pitchers, becoming a key player due to his experience, credibility, and the respect he enjoys within the industry,” they added.
Rangel works for the St. Louis Cardinals and holds the position of assistant to pitching coach Dusty Blake and bullpen coach. The Panamanians debut on Friday March 6 against Cuba; the following day Saturday March 7, they face Puerto Rico. On Sunday, March 8 they will play Canada, and they close the round against Colombia on Monday March 9.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment