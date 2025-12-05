Panama Has Its Pitching Coach For The World Baseball Classic

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Panamanian Baseball Federation, through its manager, Dámaso Espino, announced Julio Rangel as Panama's pitching coach for the upcoming 2026 World Baseball Classic. Panama is in Group A, along with Puerto Rico, Cuba, Canada, and Colombia. The matches will be played at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“Julio Rangel will assume responsibility for coordinating everything related to pitching, in conjunction with bullpen coach Bruce Chen,” the statement said. “Julio has already been working alongside manager José Mayorga and the rest of the staff in meetings with potential pitchers, becoming a key player due to his experience, credibility, and the respect he enjoys within the industry,” they added.

Rangel works for the St. Louis Cardinals and holds the position of assistant to pitching coach Dusty Blake and bullpen coach. The Panamanians debut on Friday March 6 against Cuba; the following day Saturday March 7, they face Puerto Rico. On Sunday, March 8 they will play Canada, and they close the round against Colombia on Monday March 9.