Tradegate Exchange and Börse Berlin merge to form Tradegate BSX On 1 January 2026, the public institutions Tradegate Exchange and Börse Berlin will merge to form a new stock exchange: Tradegate Berlin Stock Exchange (Tradegate BSX). Customers will retain all the benefits of Tradegate Exchange:

Zero order fees

A large international product universe and Award-winning execution quality. The resources of the Berlin Stock Exchange will be integrated into the existing offering of Tradegate Exchange. This involves the merger of previously parallel order books and the takeover of the regulated market segment with the continuation of all primary listings. Since its foundation in 2010, Tradegate Exchange has quickly developed into one of the preferred stock exchanges in Europe. According to ESMA, it is the 'Most Relevant Market in Terms of Liquidity' (MRMTL) for over 4,600 international ISINs. In the current financial year, a new record has already been set with a trading volume of € 445 billion at the end of November (full year 2024: € 334 billion). The takeover of the historic Berlin Stock Exchange underlines its claim to be one of the central liquidity pools in Europe and sets new goals for further development. Simone Kahnt-Eckner, Managing Director of Tradegate Exchange, said: 'We expect this step to yield efficiency gains by pooling the resources contributed by each exchange. We also anticipate an increase in the profile of the merged exchange, which bears the name of the German capital and provides a basis for further expansion across Europe.' The new institution is owned by Tradegate Exchange GmbH and its wholly owned subsidiary, Börse Berlin AG. Tradegate Exchange GmbH is owned by Deutsche Börse Group (42.84%), Tradegate AG (42.84%) and Verein Börsenplatz Berlin e.V. (14.32%). About Tradegate Exchange Tradegate Exchange is a securities exchange specialising in the execution of private investor orders. Trading participants from several European countries are currently connected to the exchange. Well over 20,000 securities (shares, bonds, investment funds and certificates) can be traded between 7:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Orders are usually executed in full. The advantages for private investors: no transaction fees and free access to real-time stock market prices and various indices – also via app. Tradegate Exchange is a regulated market within the meaning of MiFID. More information: . Media contact: Catherine Hughes, Tel. +49-(0) 30-89 606 145

