Booster Precision Components Holding GmbH announces the successful completion of its Written Procedure to amend and waive certain terms under the terms and conditions of the Bonds

05.12.2025 / 17:46 CET/CEST

Booster Precision Components Holding GmbH announces the successful completion of its Written Procedure to amend and waive certain terms under the terms and conditions of the Bonds Schwanewede, 5 December 2025 – Booster Precision Components Holding GmbH (the " Company ") today announces the successful completion of the written procedure (the " Written Procedure ") that was initiated on 20 November 2025 in relation to the Company's outstanding up to EUR 60,000,000 senior secured callable bonds due 2026 (ISIN NO0012713520) (the " Bonds "), regarding amending and waiving certain terms under the terms and conditions of the Bonds, as specified in the notice of Written Procedure dated 20 November 2025 (the " Proposal "). In the Written Procedure, a sufficient number of Bondholders participated in order to form a quorum, and a requisite majority of the Bondholders voted in favour to approve the Proposal. The Company will pay the consent fee set out in the notice of Written Procedure to the eligible Bondholders amounting to 0.50 per cent. of the nominal amount per Bond (the " Consent Fee "). The Consent Fee will be payable to all persons who are registered as a direct registered owner or authorised nominee in the records kept by the Central Securities Depository (the " CSD ") on 25 November 2025 and the payment of the Consent Fee will be made on 19 December 2025 through the CSD's account based system. The conditions for payment of the Consent Fee are specified in detail in the Notice of Written Procedure which is available on the Company's website ( ). For further information, please contact: iron AG

Fabian Kirchmann | Karolin Bistrovic

+49 221 914097 14

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

