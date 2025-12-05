Networknewsbreaks Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO) Engages PCAOB-Approved Auditor To Support Planned OTCQB Uplist

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Lelantos Holdings (OTCID: LNTO) has engaged Aloba, Awomolo & Partners, a PCAOB-approved auditing firm, to complete its financial audits as the Company prepares an application to uplist its common stock to the OTCQB Venture Market. AAP will perform independent audits under PCAOB standards to support enhanced transparency, stronger internal controls, and alignment with OTCQB reporting requirements. Founded in 1981, the firm provides audit, tax, and financial advisory services with expertise in IFRS and PCAOB-standard external audits. Lelantos views the engagement as a key step toward improving liquidity, expanding its investor base, and increasing capital markets visibility.

To view the full press release, visit

About Lelantos Holdings

Founded in the spirit of“Solution Hunting,” Lelantos Holdings' innovative business structure is purpose-built to acquire or joint venture with established entities in strategic market sectors. With a focus on sustainable energy, Lelantos Holdings has a mission of being at the forefront of innovation in a dynamic industry, and the goal of operating as a vertically integrated entity to reduce overhead and increase service offerings. Their management team is dedicated to fostering innovation and advancing technological developments.

More information about the company can be found at

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text“STOCKS” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN