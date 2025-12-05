Highlands College Leadership Conference Draws Nearly 1,350 Attendees

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Birmingham, Alabama, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highlands College, America's Ministry Leadership University, welcomed nearly

Presented by Founders Advisors, the 2025 half-day conference brought together leaders from churches, nonprofits, schools, and organizations nationwide who are committed to developing healthy and effective leaders. It is one of Alabama's most influential leadership gatherings for ministry and marketplace leaders, and featured New York Times bestselling author Dr. John C. Maxwell, Chancellor Chris Hodges, and bestselling author and executive coach Ryan Leak, who delivered compelling messages on gaining traction over distraction, building healthy team culture, and developing leaders who rise to greater impact and responsibility.

“Leadership matters-especially now,” said Chancellor Chris Hodges.“Hearing from voices like Dr. Maxwell and Ryan Leak gave leaders practical wisdom and spiritual encouragement to strengthen their teams, their churches, and their communities. It was inspiring to watch our students step onto the stage and lead with confidence, excellence, and a clear sense of calling.”

Student involvement was a defining hallmark of the event. Highlands College students once again served across hospitality, production, and guest experience roles-and continued the tradition of hosting sessions from the main stage. Their leadership, professionalism, and spiritual maturity demonstrated the College's hands-on, real-world approach to preparing the next generation of Christian leaders to step confidently into full-time ministry.

“The leadership at Highlands College has cast a vision so compelling that many people like myself want to come on campus and invest into students,” said Ryan Leak.“I can't think of a better place to invest that is building up next-level leaders. This is one of the only universities that is focused on getting students into full-time ministry and making sure that they're placed with churches all around the country. These aren't just words on a wall, or words on a website-leadership is absolutely practicing what they preach.”

For over a decade, the Highlands College Leadership Conference has provided world-class leadership development rooted in biblical truth, equipping leaders with practical frameworks they can apply immediately within their organizations. The 2025 event continued that legacy-combining transformative insight with a vibrant learning environment shaped by the next generation of leaders.

Registration is now open for the 2026 Highlands College Leadership Conference, scheduled for December 2, 2026.

ABOUT HIGHLANDS COLLEGE: Founded in 2011, Highlands College is a first-of-its-kind private Biblical higher education institution that exists to supply the Church with leaders of competence, character, and spiritual maturity, holistically trained to lead lives of eternal impact by fulfilling the Great Commission. Students earn an accredited bachelor's degree in a ministry concentration and receive 800 hours of real-world experience by graduation. With connections to 15,000+ ministries and churches worldwide, students can Choose a Life of Eternal Impact. Highlands College graduates lead in 375 churches and ministries across 36 states, 23 countries, and 1 U.S. territory. For more information, visit .

