Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ben Van Dyk: Leading Farm And Ranch Real Estate In Coaldale, Alberta


2025-12-05 02:02:13
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Ben Van Dyk of Real Estate Centre & Farm Real Estate is a real estate professional specializing in farm, land, and ranch properties across Western Canada. Based in Coaldale, Alberta, Ben and his team focus on brokering complex transactions for major crop, irrigated, dairy, poultry, and ranch operations throughout the region.


Ben brings practical agricultural insight from personally operating diverse farms over decades. This experience, combined with his marketing and valuation expertise, supports multi-generational relationships with farm families. As the Canadian representative for a leading European farm agency, Ben facilitates connections for international buyers and immigrant farm families seeking agricultural land opportunities in Western Canada.


His strategic approach has resulted in the successful marketing and sale of thousands of acres, often representing multi-million dollar values. Supported by a national network of agribusiness professionals, Ben's team provides exposure and trusted representation. Beyond his business, Ben and his team are dedicated partners of STARS Air Ambulance and HALO Air Ambulance, actively participating in fundraising initiatives that benefit rural communities.

MENAFN05122025003118003196ID1110443181



EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search