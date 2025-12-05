Egypt, Russia Foreign Ministers Discuss Gaza, International Developments
The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Abdelatty stressed during the call the importance of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and moving forward with the second phase of US President Donald Trumpâ€s peace plan, noting the necessity of enabling the International Stabilization Force to carry out its tasks in order to consolidate the ceasefire in Gaza.
Regarding developments in Sudan, the Egyptian Foreign Minister reviewed the efforts exerted by his country within the framework of the Quad Mechanism to stop the conflict and preserve the unity and integrity of the Sudanese state.
On the Iranian nuclear issue, the Egyptian Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of continuing efforts aimed at de-escalation, confidence-building, and creating conditions that provide a genuine opportunity for diplomatic solutions and the resumption of dialogue, with the goal of reaching a comprehensive agreement on the nuclear issue that takes into account the interests of all parties and contributes to achieving regional security and stability.
In terms of the latest developments in the Ukrainian crisis, Abdelatty reiterated Egyptâ€s steadfast position, calling for continued efforts to reach peaceful settlements to crises through dialogue and diplomatic means in a manner that preserves security and stability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment