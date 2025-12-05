403
Macron Calls For Continued Ukraine Support
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) French President Emmanuel Macron today called for continuing the war-effort support for Ukraine and increasing pressure on the Russian economy, reaffirming the importance of unifying the positions of Europeans and Americans in this regard, during a speech he delivered on a visit to China added that efforts must continue to support the war and that pressure should be increased, particularly on the Russian economy, while emphasizing the need for unity between Americans and Europeans on the Ukrainian issue also stressed the importance of not yielding to any division between the European and American sides, noting that there is a strong need for the United States to achieve peace, and that the United States also needs Europe to ensure the sustainability of that peace President Xi Jinping and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron had previously affirmed the need to overcome differences and to promote the establishment of a stable partnership between the two countries.
