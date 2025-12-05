403
Amir To Inaugurate The Doha Forum Tomorrow
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, will graciously inaugurate the 23rd Doha Forum 2025 on Saturday morning at the Sheraton Doha Hotel, under the theme "Establishing Justice: From Promises to Reality."
The forum will be attended by a number of Their Highnesses, Excellencies, and Highnesses, heads of state and government, heads of regional and international organizations, and other distinguished guests.
