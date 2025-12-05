Amir To Inaugurate The Doha Forum Tomorrow

The forum will be attended by a number of Their Highnesses, Excellencies, and Highnesses, heads of state and government, heads of regional and international organizations, and other distinguished guests.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.