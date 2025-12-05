The DICK's Sporting Goods Foundation Quarterly Giving Series: Q3 2025
Today we're bringing you the latest quarterly giving series from The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation to highlight the great work being done in support of our mission to help inspire and enable youth sports participation.
In our third quarter of 2025, we:
-
Committed up to $2 million in matching funds to The Josh Gibson Foundation to build a new state-of-the-art youth sports facility in Pittsburgh.
Supported coaching summits in Chicago and New York City to give coaches tools to communicate with and empower youth athletes.
Put more gear that gives back on store shelves.
Read on to learn more.
Coming Soon: The Josh Gibson Champions Club & Sports Matter Center
The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation will contribute up to $2 million in matched donations to The Josh Gibson Foundation to build a new state-of-the-art youth sports facility in the Pittsburgh area.
The new facility, which will be called The Josh Gibson Champions Club & Sports Matter Center, will be developed and managed by The Josh Gibson Foundation. Designed to promote the mental, emotional and physical well-being of children, the facility will offer modern sports amenities, safe spaces for play and programming to help youth grow both on and off the field.Read more about this powerful new partnership here
The Power of Youth Sports Starts With Coaching
The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation and GameChanger recently joined Nike for its coaching summits to Chicago and New York City. Sports Matter grantees in those cities were invited to a free training experience led by the Center for Healing & Justice Through SportTake a look back at the Chicago summit here
Meet the Sports Matter Impact League OrganizationsThis year we launched the Sports Matter Impact League Watch this video
Gear That Gives BackDICK'S Sporting Goods athletes (consumers) helped us turn shopping into support! Through a grant made possible by DSG's giveback program, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation's Sports Matter Program donated a $100,000 grant to Kesem DSG dditionally, new Maxfli golf balls are driving impact with every purchase! A portion of every Sports Matter box of Tour Tour S
Supporting Schools
Sports Matter provided a $500,000 grant to DonorsChoose
Each of these channels gives us a new outlet to share our impact; highlight inspiring stories; and connect with our community of athletes, coaches and partners who continually support our mission to give every kid a chance to play.
THESE MOMENTS ARE MADE POSSIBLE BY CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE SPORTS MATTER FUND.
