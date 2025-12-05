Ethiopia Set To Administer Vaccine To Contain Marburg Virus Outbreak

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Addis Ababa: Ethiopia's Ministry of Health has announced that it is set to start administering Marburg virus vaccine to contain an outbreak of the disease in the southern part of Ethiopia.

The ministry, in a statement issued Thursday, said the vaccines will be distributed starting Monday, with priority given to health workers and high-risk groups.

According to the statement, the 2,500 doses of the investigational cAd3-Marburg vaccine were received from the US government.

Health authorities said that the vaccines will contribute to the ongoing response efforts, such as strengthened surveillance and control efforts, focusing on protecting vulnerable populations, including front-line health workers.

Ethiopia confirmed a Marburg virus disease outbreak in Jinka town in southern Ethiopia on Nov. 14, following laboratory testing of samples from a cluster of suspected cases of viral hemorrhagic fever.

The country has so far recorded 13 confirmed cases and eight deaths. Four patients have already recovered from the disease, with one patient currently receiving medical treatment, according to the ministry.

The Marburg virus, a highly infectious pathogen with a high fatality rate, causes hemorrhagic fever. Symptoms, including high fever and severe headache, typically appear within a week of exposure. It belongs to the same virus family as Ebola, according to the World Health Organization.