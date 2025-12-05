Oman Held By 10-Man Morocco

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha: Morocco and Oman played out a goalless draw on Friday in their FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 Group B second round clash at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Morocco finished the match with 10 men after captain Abderrazak Hamdallah was sent off with a straight red card in the 53rd minute, yet the score remained 0-0 until the final whistle.

Morocco tried to control ball possession and set the tempo from the opening minutes. Amine Zouhzouh provided most of their attacking spark, looking to unlock the compact defence put in place by coach Carlos Queiroz.

Morocco created two clear chances, both for Hamdallah.

In the 29th minute, the Al Shabab striker ran onto a pass from Zouhzouh and hit a low shot from the edge of the box, which Ibrahim Al Mukhaini pushed away for a corner. Later in the half, Zouhzouh cut in from the right and crossed into the area. Hamdallah fought for space and flicked the ball on target, but Al Mukhaini did well to spoil his attempt again.

The key moment came early in the second half. Going for a high ball, Hamdallah tried an acrobatic touch and his boot struck Musab Al Shaqsy in the face, leaving the Omani defender bleeding. The referee saw it as dangerous play and showed the Moroccan captain a straight red card.

With the numerical advantage, Oman pushed hard for a goal, spending long spells in Morocco's half. The Moroccan defence, led by Soufiane Bouftini and Marouane Saadane, remained solid and frustrated the Omanis.

Morocco relied on occasional counterattacks but could not find a breakthrough. Oman pressed until the end but failed to beat find the back of the net as the contest closed at 0-0.

Morocco now have four points from their opening two matches, one win and one draw. Oman sit on one point from two games after the result, following their earlier defeat against Saudi Arabia.

Morocco will face Saudi Arabia in their final Group B fixture, while Oman take on Comoros on December 8.