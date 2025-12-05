Minister Of Justice Discusses Qatar's Experience In Building Advanced Legal, Security Framework

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mahmoud discussed during a meeting organized by the Police Academy the legal framework of security work in the State of Qatar, and the advanced model adopted by the state in building a modern and effective security system.

His Excellency affirmed that strengthening the legal framework is a fundamental pillar in building a professional security apparatus capable of maintaining security, protecting society, and reinforcing trust between citizens and law-enforcement agencies. He pointed out that security work in the State of Qatar is grounded in the Constitution, which upholds the rule of law and the protection of security and public order, while guaranteeing public rights and freedoms without discrimination.

His Excellency said that the execution of security duties takes place within a constitutional framework that balances authority with responsibility, and power with respect for the law, highlighting the development witnessed in the legislative system regulating security work to keep pace with security and technological changes.

His Excellency also highlighted the relevant laws, including laws establishing security agencies, the Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code, and the laws of traffic, civil defense, and the regulation of entry and exit of expatriates, in addition to laws combating organized crime, human trafficking, money laundering, terrorism financing, and cybercrimes emphasizing the integration of these legislations with international standards.

He touched on the legal safeguards that distinguish Qatar's legal system, foremost among them the principle of legality, the respect for human dignity and the criminalization of torture, judicial oversight, the principle of proportionality in the use of force, and transparency and accountability through human rights reports, grievance mechanisms, and internal oversight.

He emphasized the integration of roles between judicial and security bodies in drafting legislations, developing procedures, and aligning them with emerging developments, especially in the fields of technology and cybercrime, alongside improving the efficiency of human resources and enhancing legal awareness in society to strengthen trust between citizens and security personnel.

His Excellency also noted contemporary security challenges, particularly cybercrimes and transnational organized crime, pointing to the state's efforts in developing legislation, establishing specialized cybersecurity entities, and enhancing international cooperation in this domain.

HE the minister said that the State of Qatar has succeeded in building an advanced model in legal security, combining efficient security agencies, modern legislation, professionalism in judicial control, and commitment to international standards, adding that this strengthened international confidence in the state's capabilities during the hosting of major events.

At the conclusion, HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, addressed future officers, urging them to make the law a compass of every decision and action, and to combine boldness with discipline, and firmness with respect for rights. He stressed the importance of advancing legal and technical skills, and of reinforcing trust between security personnel and society, emphasizing that achieving security is a national mission in which all state institutions participate, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and with the support of wise leadership that has made human beings the focus and ultimate goal of development.