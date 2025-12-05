Joint Statement By The Mediators Upon Conclusion Of Round Of Mediation Between Government Of Colombia, Self-Designated EGC

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Group of Mediator Countries (Qatar, Norway, Spain, and Switzerland) today issued the following joint statement upon the conclusion of a round of mediation, held in Doha, between the Government of Colombia and the self-designated EGC concerning the Process for the Demobilization of the (a)EGC and Peacebuilding with the People in the Territories.

After the first two rounds of mediation, we are pleased to announce that the Government of Colombia and the self-designated EGC have taken important steps towards peace.

The parties have signed a "Commitment to Peace" that reflects compromise, responsibility, and commitment to alleviate the conditions for the civilian population and end armed conflict. The declaration represents a step towards the demobilization of the self-designated EGC and peacebuilding.

We commend the parties for their constructive engagement and willingness to compromise, in working towards a sustainable solution through dialogue.

This process aims to improve the lives and wellbeing of those communities affected by the conflict - families who have been exposed to violence, young people who deserve opportunity, and victims who seek truth, justice, reparations, and guaranties of non-repetition. It also provides the parties with a path towards ending the armed conflict and building sustainable peace.

Still, there will be many hurdles and challenges to overcome. We will continue in our role as mediators in order to assist the parties make further steps to consolidate trust among themselves and work towards peace. The implementation the commitments reached so far by the parties will require sustained discipline, transparency, and trust.

We hope to work with all stakeholders-civil society, institutions, and international partners in supporting this process and help ensure its success.