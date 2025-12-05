Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Women Among 4 Injured In Ghazni Accident

Women Among 4 Injured In Ghazni Accident


2025-12-05 02:00:22
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): At least four people, including three women, were injured in a traffic accident in the Deh Yak district of southern Ghazni province.

In a statement, the Ghazni police said the accident occurred on Thursday evening when a cargo vehicle collided with a passenger vehicle.

The statement added that four people were injured in the incident, three of them women.

sa

MENAFN05122025000174011037ID1110443150



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search