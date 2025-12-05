Women Among 4 Injured In Ghazni Accident

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): At least four people, including three women, were injured in a traffic accident in the Deh Yak district of southern Ghazni province.

In a statement, the Ghazni police said the accident occurred on Thursday evening when a cargo vehicle collided with a passenger vehicle.

The statement added that four people were injured in the incident, three of them women.

