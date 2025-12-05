Women Among 4 Injured In Ghazni Accident
GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): At least four people, including three women, were injured in a traffic accident in the Deh Yak district of southern Ghazni province.
In a statement, the Ghazni police said the accident occurred on Thursday evening when a cargo vehicle collided with a passenger vehicle.
The statement added that four people were injured in the incident, three of them women.
sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment