Azerbaijani Delegation Elected To Lead UN Commission Working Group
On December 4-5, 2025, the delegation, led by Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, visited Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia. The visit took place at the joint invitation of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and the Government of Cambodia.
The Azerbaijani delegation participated in the session of the UN ESCAP committee specializing in this field and was elected to lead the working group on“Advanced Technologies and Smart Public Services” for the 2025–2028 period.
During the opening, Mehdiyev presented the“ASAN Service” experience, highlighting successful cooperation between the State Agency and various UN bodies. He noted that the“ASAN Service” model has already been exported to more than thirty countries, drawing significant attention from forum participants.
The event brought together heads and representatives of relevant agencies from countries including the United States, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Cambodia, Laos, the Philippines, and Kyrgyzstan.
The Azerbaijani delegation's visit to Cambodia is ongoing.
