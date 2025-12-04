Qatar's Last Eight Hopes Hang By A Thread After Late Syria Stunner

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Hosts Qatar were left clinging to their FIFA Arab Cup hopes after a stunning 90th-minute equaliser from Syria's Omar Khribin sealed a dramatic 1-1 draw at the Khalifa International Stadium last night, a result that leaves Julen Lopetegui's side needing victory in their final Group A match against Tunisia, and possibly help elsewhere, to reach the knockout stages.

The draw came on a night of high drama, with Palestine also striking late to earn a 2-2 comeback against Tunisia and move to the brink of the last eight. The back-to-back thrillers leave Group A delicately poised.

With only a match left to play in the group stage, Qatar's fate is no longer in their own hands. Palestine and Syria lead the group and both need only a draw in their final matches to qualify. Qatar must beat Tunisia in their last group game to have any chance of progressing.

Even with victory, Qatar may still need: Syria to lose to Palestine, or a favourable swing in goal difference if Syria draw and Qatar win big. A draw or defeat for Qatar will eliminate the hosts. It leaves Lopetegui under mounting pressure, as Qatar attempt to avoid a second straight early exit from their home tournament.

Syria again showcased their grit on the big stage, with Khribin's spectacular long-range rocket earning them a point and silencing the capacity crowd inside Khalifa International Stadium.

Qatar had produced their strongest spell of the tournament after the break. Ahmed al-Aaedin rose high to head in Edmilson Junior's cross in the 77th minute, giving the hosts hope of igniting their campaign after an opening loss to Palestine.

But Syria, who had threatened through Khribin earlier, including a chipped effort heroically cleared off the line by Mohammed Waad, refused to wilt. Deep into the 90th minute, Khribin unleashed a fierce strike into the top corner, a goal worthy of any stage, leaving Lopetegui's men devastated.

Earlier, Palestine rescued a vital late point to keep their historic knockout push on track at the Lusail Stadium. Goals from Hamed Hamdan and a composed 85th-minute finish by Zaid Qunbar, who was named player of the match, earned them a deserved 2–2 draw after Tunisia had led through Amor Layouni and Firas Chaouat.

Roared on by a 45,000-strong crowd, Tunisia responded to their opening defeat against Syria with an assertive first hour. A deflected corner allowed Layouni to tap home the opener before Chaouat doubled the lead soon after the break, sweeping in after Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane powered through midfield.

But Palestine rallied superbly. Hamdan's rasping volley dragged them back into the contest, and Qunbar's late strike, drilled through two defenders, sent their bench into wild celebrations as they edged closer to their first-ever Arab Cup knockout appearance.

