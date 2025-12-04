Chile Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2025 Featuring Entel, Movistar, Claro, WOM, Virgin, VTR, Grupo GTD, Directv, And Mundo Pacifico

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in Chile's telecommunications sector include robust growth in fixed broadband services, propelled by fixed wireless and fiber lines, and a rise in mobile data service revenue fueled by smartphone and M2M/IoT subscriptions, video streaming, and 5G services.

This report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Chile today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



Demographic and macroeconomic context in Chile.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights

Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 5.2% across the forecast period, thanks to a robust subscriber growth in fixed wireless and fiber lines. Telcos focus on price segmentation, bundling, upselling, and cross-selling will also drive the uptake of fixed broadband services.

Report Scope

Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Chile will grow at a CAGR of 0.4% over the forecast period 2024-2029, supported by growth in mobile data, fixed broadband, and pay-TV service segments. Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 2.9%, fueled by growing smartphone and M2M/IoT subscriptions, increasing data consumption over video streaming and online gaming apps, and MNOs promoting higher ARPU-yielding 5G services.

Reasons to Buy



This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Chile's telecommunications markets, service providers, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Chile's mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Chile's telecommunications markets. The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors, and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Chile.

