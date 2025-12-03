Azerbaijan's Opera And Ballet Theater Set For Oman Stage In Upcoming Season

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Opera and Ballet Theatre will tour Oman in the new season, the head of the Azerbaijan Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov said in an interview with Real TV, Trend reports., Trend reports.

According to him, the Opera and Ballet Days project will continue in the upcoming season.

"We have completed preparations and approved the productions for the new season. At the beginning of the year, our orchestra, choir, and participants will go on tour to Oman. We will perform Tosca at the Royal Opera House in Muscat with the orchestra and choir of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre.

Performing abroad helps our musicians grow professionally, broadens their horizons, and, in a good way, makes them more competitive," he said.

The show will be performed twice, on January 29 and 31, 2026.