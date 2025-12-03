ASE Turnover At JD6M

Amman, Dec. 3 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) recorded total trading of JD6 million on Wednesday, with 3.1 million shares changing hands through 2,464 transactions.The ASE Index closed at 3,429 points, up 0.09 percent, driven by a 0.24 percent increase in the financial sector index, while the industrial and services sector indices declined by 0.16 percent and 0.14 percent, respectively.Of 96 companies on the index, 29 posted gains and 21 reported losses, compared with previous closing prices.

