King Receives Italy's Undersecretary Of State For Defence, Chief Of Defence Staff

Amman, Dec. 3 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II received Italy's Undersecretary of State for Defence Matteo Perego di Cremnago and Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Luciano Portolano on Wednesday.The meeting covered ways to expand defence cooperation between Jordan and Italy, as well as recent regional developments.Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Italy's Ambassador to Jordan Luciano Pezzotti attended the meeting.

