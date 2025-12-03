403
Lead Business Growth With Finance Driven Decisions At IIM Ahmedabad
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, 03 December 2025: In today's competitive and data-driven business landscape, leaders are expected to influence outcomes beyond their functional roles. Organisations now look for professionals who can understand the financial impact behind every decision, whether it involves reading financial statements, evaluating investments, assessing risk, or enabling profitable growth. As a result, financial clarity has evolved from a specialised skill into a core leadership requirement. Professionals who can interpret numbers are increasingly seen as those capable of guiding governance decisions, building profitability, and shaping long-term strategy.
The Executive Programme in Business Finance (EPBF) by IIM Ahmedabad, delivered in collaboration with Jaro Education, is designed to help professionals lead with this level of financial intelligence. The programme strengthens leadership by enabling professionals to align business performance with financial outcomes, ensuring that decisions are both strategically sound and economically viable.
EPBF goes beyond basic finance by helping leaders interpret P&L statements, evaluate valuations, assess risk, negotiate commercial terms, and ensure responsible and sustainable governance through frameworks like ESG and BRSR. Rather than training specialists, it prepares professionals to act as business custodians who can connect strategy, sustainability, and profit, building value with stronger margins, growth clarity, and confident decision-making.
Programme Highlights
The curriculum integrates corporate finance, valuation of firms, financial planning, strategic budgeting, risk analysis, ESG reporting, commercial negotiations, and corporate governance taught through IIMA's case-based learning approach. Participants engage with cross-industry professionals, gaining diverse perspectives on business growth. The blended model offers rigorous learning with flexibility for working professionals who want to upskill without stepping away from their careers.
Programme Schedule & Fee (Batch 07)
Last Date to Apply: December 13, 2025
Technical Orientation (by Jaro Education): December 19, 2025
Programme Commencement: December 22, 2025
Live Online Sessions Start: January 4, 2026
Class Schedule: Sundays, 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM
Campus Immersions at IIM Ahmedabad
First Campus Module: December 22-23, 2025
Final Campus Module: July 18-19, 2026
Programme Fee
INR 3,43,000 + GST (Payable directly to IIM Ahmedabad)
Two Instalments: INR 1,71,500 + GST each
Optional Session Recording Access: INR 250 per session
Who Can Apply
EPBF is designed for professionals who want to strengthen their financial decision-making for strategic roles. It is ideal for managers aspiring to leadership positions, business owners seeking profitable scaling, and professionals in consulting, finance, operations, product, or general management who want to enhance decision-making by understanding financial drivers. Those handling budgets, investments, commercial negotiations, corporate governance, sustainable reporting, or P&L responsibilities will particularly benefit from this programme.
Eligibility Criteria
Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised institution. The programme is open to professionals from all educational backgrounds. Work experience in any business function is preferred as it helps participants apply financial concepts effectively to real organisational scenarios. Both finance and non-finance professionals are encouraged to apply.
Learning Outcomes
Participants will learn to interpret financial statements through a strategic lens, evaluate investment opportunities, conduct valuations, design budgets, negotiate commercial decisions, assess risk, and align governance with sustainable growth. More importantly, the programme enables them to apply these concepts to real business situations, strengthening their leadership capability. With deeper financial fluency, learners evolve into decision-makers who can guide teams, influence strategy, and drive measurable business outcomes.
A Career Accelerator
EPBF is more than a certificate; it is a leadership-building journey. It empowers working professionals to become financially astute leaders who can shape business outcomes and build long-term value. With clarity on P&L ownership, strategic financial insights, ESG-driven sustainability understanding, and negotiation capability, participants position themselves for growth in strategy, consulting, finance, business leadership, and entrepreneurship. For professionals seeking to lead with confidence and make decisions that move businesses forward, this programme becomes a powerful investment in their leadership journey.
