Survey: Retirees With Guaranteed Lifetime Income 30% More Likely To Report High Levels Of Financial Security

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand for lifetime income solutions increases as Americans find they are unable to self-manage their retirement savings

CHICAGO, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October Three, an industry-leading actuarial, retirement consulting and technology firm, today released the results of its 2025 Lifetime Income Report.

The report surveyed more than 1,100 current retirees to compare the lifestyle and financial outlook of those with guaranteed monthly lifetime income from a pension or annuity to those who do not receive guaranteed monthly income payments and attempt to manage their retirement incomes themselves.

Among the results, October Three's retiree survey revealed statistics about:



The impact of guaranteed lifetime income on retirees' ability to maintain their lifestyle in retirement

Reported levels of financial security among retirees with guaranteed lifetime income compared to those without The impact of lifetime income on health and emotional wellbeing in retirement



“For decades, the focus for American workers has been on accumulating as much money as possible for retirement,” said Idan Shlesinger, Partner and Retirement Solutions Practice Leader at October Three.“The problem that most now struggle with, is how to spend down these savings while ensuring it will last for their lifetime. Many Americans are forced to underspend and live below their means in retirement out of fear that they will run out of money or otherwise have to purchase expensive insurance products to meet this need. That's why it's important for retirement plans to do a better job providing options for efficient, reliable guaranteed lifetime income that will support the retirement lifestyles of future retirees.”

October Three's 2025 Lifetime Income Report analyzes the components and impact of guaranteed lifetime income, including:



Life expectancy & risk pooling

Advantages and drawbacks of various lifetime income solutions

Improving accessibility and uptake of lifetime income solutions

The challenge of self-managing retirement savings

Psychological weight of financial insecurity

Lifestyle in retirement Balancing security and flexibility



You can download the report for free here.

About October Three:

October Three Consulting, LLC is a full service actuarial, consulting and technology firm that is re-engineering defined benefit plan strategy, management and administration to meet the needs of the modern and future workforce. The company's O3 PRIME plan is based on cutting-edge technology, risk analysis and data-driven insights to minimize financial risk and volatility while maximizing employees' potential for predictable retirement income. For more information, please follow October Three on LinkedIn and visit our website at octoberthree.

Sean HarrisOctober Three Consulting+1