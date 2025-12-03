Amplitech Group Receives Nearly $5 Million In Follow-On Orders From LOI Customers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Provides Business Update as ORAN 5G, Satcom, and Private 5G Programs Progress

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) (“AmpliTech” or the“Company”) today announced that it has received nearly US$5 million in follow-on purchase orders from its two LOI customers. These orders, scheduled for delivery in the first and second quarters of 2026, represent a continuation of deployment activity under the Company's expanded US$100 million LOI, for which initial production shipments begin later this month. Customer forecasts indicate that additional larger orders may be issued as program rollouts advance.

In addition to the new orders, the Company is providing a general business update regarding ongoing execution across its core technology and product divisions.

Operational Progress Across Business Units

AmpliTech continues to advance program schedules and customer engagements across its diversified technology portfolio:



ORAN 5G Systems: The Company is actively shipping under existing agreements and progressing through required certification and integration milestones with partners.

Private 5G Solutions: Engagements continue with enterprises and government-related organizations evaluating secure, customizable network deployments.

Satcom & LNA Products: Demand remains steady for the Company's ultra-low-noise amplifiers, LNBs, and related components used in satellite communications, defense, and high-reliability applications. Cryogenic & Quantum-Driven Technologies: Customers developing next-generation sensing and quantum systems continue to evaluate AmpliTech's cryogenic amplifiers for high-sensitivity use cases.



These activities reflect the Company's ongoing execution of its long-term strategic plan and alignment with customer timelines.

Management Commentary

“Our focus remains on delivering reliable, high-performance solutions that support our customers' evolving needs across 5G, Satcom, and advanced communications applications,” said Fawad Maqbool, Founder and CEO of AmpliTech Group.“The follow-on orders announced today represent continued progress under our existing LOI commitments, and we look forward to supporting our customers as their deployment requirements scale into 2026.”

Forward Outlook

The Company expects to provide further updates regarding:



Progress toward ORAN certification on MIMO 64T64R ORAN 5G radios

Milestone-based shipments under the multi-year LOI

Active engagements in Private 5G and Satcom deployments Developments across its engineering, semiconductor, and systems-integration capabilities



AmpliTech remains focused on disciplined execution, customer delivery, and transparent communication as program activities continue to advance.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions, AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services, is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit or amplitech5G.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things, that additional larger orders will be received or lead to further production orders, financing, growth and profitability. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" for 5G orders and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identified and described in more detail in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

